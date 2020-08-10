DA to petition govt to reopen country’s tourism sector

It says too many businesses have been decimated by COVID-19 and the lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will petition government to reopen more of the country's tourism sector.

The party's launching the petition today to try pressure government to allow travel between provinces so as to encourage more people to stay at guest houses, hotels and other holiday resorts.

Currently, only interprovincial travel is permitted.

The petition will eventually be sent to Parliament.

Meanwhile, there are growing calls from event industry companies for the sector to be allowed to operate again as many are struggling to stay afloat.

Last week, a number of the country's iconic monuments including Table Mountain Cape Town stadium in the Western Cape were lit up red.

Table Mountain glows red for SA protest



Cape Town has joined the cause to highlight (in red) the struggle the events industry is facing to survive the COVID-19 pandemichttps://t.co/Vy4qIt72Hl#TableMountain is 1 of the #New7Wonders of Nature



Source: @CapeTownEtc pic.twitter.com/rmaT4PRK9V — New7Wonders (@new7wonders) August 6, 2020

This was done in support of the light SA Red Campaign to highlight the crisis faced by those facing unemployment in the events sector.

Showing his support for the movement, the City of Cape Town's JP Smith said time was running out.

“This is a plea to the national government to relax restrictions when it comes to the tourism industry in order to ensure that the industry survives and thousands of people who rely on the industry can continue to make a living. The City of Cape Town will ensure that all health and safety regulations are put in place.”

South Africa is still operating under lockdown level three regulations but there's speculation that the president may make an announcement during the course of this week to give an update on government's risk-adjusted strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

