CoCT to provide support to family of traffic officers killed at roadblock

Forty-six-year-old Deon Sampson was run over by a taxi driver on Friday in Lingelethu.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) is providing support to the family and colleagues of the traffic officer who was killed in a roadblock in Khayelitsha.

The driver was arrested and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Sampson was checking the licence disc of the taxi at a roadblock with SAPS, when the driver accelerated dragging the officer for a few hundred metres on Spine Road.

The City's JP Smith said: “I call on the South African Police Service to expedite the situation. The city will provide counselling and support to the family members of the traffic officer. The suspects will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Tuesday.”

The married father of three spent 21 years in the traffic service.



He is the second officer to be killed in Cape Town this year.

