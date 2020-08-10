20°C / 22°C
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away

Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke.

FILE: Bob Mabena at the 702 studios. Picture: 702.
FILE: Bob Mabena at the 702 studios. Picture: 702.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena has passed away at the age of 51.

Mabena is known for having hosted some of South Africa’s biggest radio shows in his career, spanning over 30 years.

Mabena was the station manager and breakfast show anchor at Power FM. He died from cardiac arrest on Monday.

Power FM chairman Given Mkhari described his passing as a huge loss.

“He was admitted to hospital on Saturday and was discharged this morning (Monday). On his way home, he experienced more pain and they went back to the hospital. When I arrived at hospital, he was in ICU. Mrs Mabena was called into the room when they pronounced him dead.”

Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke.

