Bob Mabena: SA reacts to the loss of a legend

Mabena is known for having hosted some of South Africa’s biggest radio shows in his career, spanning over 30 years.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) led tributes to legendary radio personality Bob Mabena who passed away in hospital at the age of 51 on Monday.

In a statement, the ANC described Mabena as a renowned broadcaster and musician.

“The African National Congress has learned with great shock about the passing of a well-renowned radio personality and musician Bob Mabena. Indeed, the sudden passing of Mr Mabena is a sad loss to the showbiz industry and the rest of radio-loving fans throughout the country and abroad.”

The party said he was a constant presence in the homes of South Africans, tackling various issues of national importance with charm, respect and in an all-inclusive embracing manner.

“An accomplished broadcaster, Mabena brightened many mornings through his radio show on Power FM.”

The ANC has expressed condolences to the Mabena family.

“It was this ability to converse with and entertain all types of people that also made Mr Mabena a sought after public speaker and master of ceremonies, jobs he would carry out with flair. He will be sadly missed.

“The African National Congress sends its condolences to Mabena’s family, friends and colleagues, wishing them strength and fortitude during this difficult time.”

Many others have taken to social media to remember the broadcaster. Mabena was the station manager and breakfast show anchor at Power FM. He died from cardiac arrest.

Literally just came back to earth now watching the news now and the headlines that legendary Bob Mabena has passed 💔left me cold and numb. Radio will never be the same #RIPBobMabena — Chantel Nomusa Shabangu (@Cngobe) August 10, 2020

Bra Bob, you epitomised an elementary truth of radio that seems easy only because you were so GOOD you made it seem effortless: be someone your listeners want to hang out with. Your passion made us follow you to every platform. Thank you for 30 years of funk ❤ 🥺#RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/GjHItk60Yr — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) August 10, 2020

So sad and shocked to hear the death of veteran DJ Bob Mabena a.k.a #TheJammer.



He has been an inspiration to my radio career. I used call him often during his days at Radio Bop while he was doing the Breakfast show with his co-host

George Manyosi.#RIPBobMabena #RIPJammer pic.twitter.com/NhQn8ps9rm — DJ Super J (@superj108) August 10, 2020

I'm in absolute shock. Rest easy Bob. Sending heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues #RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/DtWZTFtHvw — Black Diamond 🌻🖤 (@Letty_Mthembu) August 10, 2020

You were always the vibe in the room and so effortlessly cool. Thanks for all the encouragement you've given me along the way. My prayers and condolences to your family. #RipBobMabena pic.twitter.com/1MJ7GeDm6x — Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) August 10, 2020

Rest In Peace🕊️Bob. #RipBobMabena

You and other 90's legends have done amazing things for the local music scene🇿🇦

When you get to heaven please play "Get Funky". When the Angels ask you why, tell them you're from South Africa . . .you came to share positive vibes🙂 pic.twitter.com/BS7rXtzF1l — Sandile "Insimbi" Magaduzela (@Imbube1992) August 10, 2020

Gobsmacked and saddened by the news of Bob Mabena’s untimely passing. Another talent loss for our country. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans #RipBobMabena💐 pic.twitter.com/AI5aFUutes — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 10, 2020

To say that I am shocked about this passing would be an understatement. I am in disbelief and speechless. I learned so much from him in broadcast and radio from when I was a child as fate would have it we crossed paths. Though it wasn't long, however it was enough. #RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/96LdYGuUFD — Scelo Hlophe (@Scelow_h) August 10, 2020

I can't believe he's gone💔😢 Rest in perfect peace, thank you for the good memories.🙏🏽🙏🏽#RIPBobMabena — Milly (@LoveMeGucci) August 10, 2020

#RIPBobMabena I’m shattered 😭😭

I’m totally shattered 😭😭

Rest In Peace Bra Bob. Gone way too soon😔😔 pic.twitter.com/VtByXToBIY — Gogo Nkwali YeNkosi (@Nolithank) August 10, 2020

