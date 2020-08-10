20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Bob Mabena: SA reacts to the loss of a legend

Mabena is known for having hosted some of South Africa’s biggest radio shows in his career, spanning over 30 years.

Veteran radio personality Bob Mabena passed away on Monday, 10 August 2020. Picture: @mabenabob/Instagram.com
Veteran radio personality Bob Mabena passed away on Monday, 10 August 2020. Picture: @mabenabob/Instagram.com
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) led tributes to legendary radio personality Bob Mabena who passed away in hospital at the age of 51 on Monday.

In a statement, the ANC described Mabena as a renowned broadcaster and musician.

“The African National Congress has learned with great shock about the passing of a well-renowned radio personality and musician Bob Mabena. Indeed, the sudden passing of Mr Mabena is a sad loss to the showbiz industry and the rest of radio-loving fans throughout the country and abroad.”

The party said he was a constant presence in the homes of South Africans, tackling various issues of national importance with charm, respect and in an all-inclusive embracing manner.

“An accomplished broadcaster, Mabena brightened many mornings through his radio show on Power FM.”

The ANC has expressed condolences to the Mabena family.

“It was this ability to converse with and entertain all types of people that also made Mr Mabena a sought after public speaker and master of ceremonies, jobs he would carry out with flair. He will be sadly missed.
“The African National Congress sends its condolences to Mabena’s family, friends and colleagues, wishing them strength and fortitude during this difficult time.”

Many others have taken to social media to remember the broadcaster. Mabena was the station manager and breakfast show anchor at Power FM. He died from cardiac arrest.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA