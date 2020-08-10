Bales of dagga found abandoned on N2 Highway in PE

Police officers noticed the huge bales while on patrol Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Bales of dagga have been found abandoned on the N2 Highway in Port Elizabeth.

They are now investigating who dumped the contraband.

The patrol officers stopped to investigate three bales on the N2 Highway near Addo Road and discovered they contained dagga.

Each bale weighed more 60 kilograms. This was not the only find.

Six bales were confiscated by Swartkops police after they were tipped off by a security guard.

Earlier on Monday, the guard noticed some men standing at two vehicles.

When he inquired, he was told they were waiting for a mechanic because one of the vehicles had broken down.

However, the eagle-eyed guard spotted six bales wrapped in tape and alerted police.

When officers arrived at the scene the suspects were gone, but they discovered dagga weighing more than 274 kilograms.

Police suspect all the bales of dagga confiscated on Monday belonged to the same suspects who have yet to be apprehended.

