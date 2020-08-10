‘A household voice has gone silent’: Ramaphosa pays tribute to Mabena

Mabena, who was the station manager and breakfast show anchor at Power FM, passed away on Monday at the age of 51 due to cardiac arrest.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his condolences to legendary radio personality Bob Mabena’s family.

Ramaphosa described his passing as a “a sad loss” to the broadcast fraternity and the country.

“This is a sad loss not only to Bob’s family and friends, but to the broadcast fraternity and the country. His exceptional talent and voice of reason and insight reached millions of South Africans in their homes, workplaces and vehicles.

“It is very sad that such an iconic and household voice has gone silent. May his soul rest in peace”.



Bob Mabena was a renowned television and radio personality who started his career in 1989. He went on to host numerous television and radio shows across many prominent broadcast houses.

