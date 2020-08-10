198 COVID-19 deaths bringing SA’s toll to 10,408 with 6,670 new infections

According to the health department 6, 670 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, which brought the confirmed cumulative number of infections to 559, 858.

JOHANNESBURG – There have been 198 new COVID-19 related fatalities reported in the past 24-hour cycle, pushing the total number of deaths to 10,408.

According to the health department 6, 670 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, which brought the confirmed cumulative number of infections to 559, 858.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus here at home has reached over 411,000.



The department says about 3,2 million tests have been conducted across the country so far.

At the same time, the Western Cape government said there was an overall decline in COVID-19 related hospitalisations as facilities are running at 69% capacity.

The province has more than 99,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 3,000 deaths.

More than 86,000 people have recovered.

Last week, health Minister Zweli Mkhize warned that KwaZulu-Natal could become the new epicentre for the pandemic as the number of infections in that province continue to rise sharply.

He also said it appeared the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng had already reached their peaks.

WATCH: Mkhize: KZN cases rising more than in other provinces

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.