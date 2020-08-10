13 TMPD officers due in court tomorrow on charges of alleged corruption

The RTMC has urged the metro to also take disciplinary steps against the officers for the alleged transgressions, and not wait for the criminal process.

JOHANNESBURG – Thirteen Tshwane Metro Police officers are expected to appear in court on Tuesday after they were arrested for alleged corruption in different parts of the capital.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMCS) said the law enforcement officials are accused of extorting money from motorists.

The RTMC has urged the metro to also take disciplinary steps against them for the alleged transgressions.

The corporation’s spokesperson Simon Zwane said: “We are calling on the municipality to institute disciplinary measures to ensure that the people are held to account, and that does not have to wait for the criminal processes. we will be able to provide them with evidence that implicates the officials in wrongdoing.”

