Jacob Zuma apologises to Derek Hanekom over defamatory tweet

The former statesman tweeted a short statement on his official Twitter account on Sunday, saying he 'unconditionally withdraws' the allegation and apologised for making false claims.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma on Sunday afternoon finally apologised to African National Congress (ANC) veteran Derek Hanekom for accusing him in a tweet of being a “known enemy agent”.

Zuma tweeted a short statement on his official Twitter account, saying he “unconditionally withdraws” the allegation and apologised for making false claims. He also deleted the controversial tweet.

The former statesman said he was following Friday’s ruling of the Constitutional Court.

The ConCourt dismissed with costs Zuma’s bid to overturn a ruling made by the Durban High Court that he defamed Hanekom. The High Court ordered Zuma to delete the remark and apologise on his account.

“Mr Hanekom wrote the following message asking the courts to force me to say it as it is written. The High Court agreed that I should say it. I am now saying it as it is:

“'On 25 July 2019, I published a tweet which alleges that Derek Hanekom is a known enemy agent. I unconditionally withdraw this allegation and apologise for making it as it is false,'” Zuma said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.