Young woman shot, killed in Cape housing protest

CAPE TOWN - A young woman has been killed during a housing protest in Bloekombos, in Cape Town.

The 19-year-old was shot inside the premises of a trucking business.

The shooting incident followed ongoing protests linked to the demolition of structures by the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement officials on a piece of land in Kraaifontein.

Hundreds of residents took to the streets, burnt tyres and pelted officers with stones.

Police said a group of 500 protesters stormed the business premises on Old Paarl Road after a delivery vehicle was torched outside the truck depot.

Public Order Police deployed to the area prevented the group from invading the business.

However, as the group forced their way into the premises, and a man fired a gun shot from the premises and the young woman was hit in the head. The group fled.

The police's Novela Potelwa said a suspect was arrested and 14 other protesters were also arrested for public violence.

“An individual fired shots inside the premises and as a result, the woman was shot. A 62-year-old man is among the suspects expected in court on Monday.”

Police said a 36-year old man was also hit by a rubber bullet in the knee.

