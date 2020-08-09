Women in mining group to hold Women’s Day protest

They say they want to highlight the injustices they continue to face at the hands of mining companies and government.

JOHANNESBURG - Women Affected by Mining United in Action is celebrating this year's Women’s Day by holding protests in the mining towns where they live across the country.

The organisation believes the mining sector is still in an untransformed state and continues to be the site of oppression against the women.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is today expected to deliver an address to the nation in celebration of Women’s Day, under the theme, ‘Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights for an Equal Future'

Today marks more than six decades since the heroic 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings against draconian pass laws and their impact on women.

Given the national lockdown restrictions on public gatherings, this year’s event will be televised and celebrated virtually.

