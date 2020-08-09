Tutu Foundation: Corruption cannot be allowed to destroy SA

Over the last few weeks, there have been damning allegations of corruption levelled against senior ANC members and various private companies.

CAPE TOWN - The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said there must be consequences for the corrupt as corruption cannot be allowed to destroy the country.

The foundation said following years of state capture, unethical governance and the recent allegations around large-scale looting of COVID-19 emergency funding, the moral depravity of some in positions of authority is undermining the state.

The foundation said these corrupt networks cannot be allowed to trample on the rights of honest and law-abiding people.

Recalling the recent passing of Rivonia trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, the foundation said Mlangeni once said he did not go to prison for 26 years for people to steal from the poor.

It is calling on South Africans to develop a new values-based social compact, with young people in the vanguard.

The foundation said many older South Africans, with vivid memories of apartheid, may possibly find it difficult, almost unpatriotic, to criticise or hold the ANC government to account.

It said society must break out of that mould.

