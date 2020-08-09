Taxi driver who ran over traffic cop allegedly under influence of alcohol

On Friday night, 46-year-old Deon Sampson was run over by a taxi driver while manning a roadblock in Lingelethu. The driver was arrested.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is calling on the South African Police Service to speed up the investigation into the death of a traffic officer in Khayelitsha.

Sampson’s death came a few days after another Western Cape traffic officer was shot in the neck in George. She is recovering in hospital.

Sampson and his colleagues were on routine roadblock duties on Friday night when they flagged down a taxi. But while married father of three was checking the vehicle's licence disc, the driver accelerated, and the officer was dragged for a few hundred metres on Spine Road.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the driver was arrested after Sampson’s colleagues opened fire when the man refused to stop.

It’s alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“What happened to officer Sampson was horrific. I call on SAPS to expedite the investigation so that justice can be served. The city will provide support and counselling to the family, as well as the members of the traffic service.”

The driver is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Tuesday on murder charges.

