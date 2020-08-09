Ace Magashule drawn into PPE corruption scandal through associates

Outrage continues to mount over revelations of numerous corrupt deals linked to the COVID-19 relief fund.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has been drawn into corruption scandals involving personal protective equipment (PPE) through his associates.

Last week, Magashule was recorded as having said that no leader in the ANC had not done business with government.

Magashule’s sons Tshepiso and Thato were flagged as having received tenders worth R2.7 million for rendering COVID-19 goods and services.

The City Press has this week collated a list of various companies, businesspeople and socialites, mainly in the Free State, who benefited from PPE tenders.

According to the paper, the Dokrat family, through their company Fredock Trading, was awarded three contracts worth more R7 million.

The Dokrats are apparently long-time associates of Magashule.

Former chairperson of the Free State Development Agency, Hantsi Matseke, also bagged a PPE contract of about R900,000 while the son of prominent radio host Thuso Motaung, Tebang, was also apparently awarded a R4,7 million tender.

Motaung is apparently a close friend of Ace Magashule, having gone on holiday with him five years ago.

The ANC has vowed to ensure that all those involved in PEE tender fraud are investigated, including presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng Health Mec Bandile Masuku.

