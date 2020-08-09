SA’s coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000

More than half of the new deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, which accounts for 153 fatalities.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 300 people have died from the coronavirus in the past 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s cumulative death toll past 10,000.

The latest figures come amid a sense of optimism from the Health Department that the country may have staved off the worst case scenario in the first peak of the pandemic.

More than half of the new deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, which accounts for 153 fatalities.

But the province is only home to 13% of the country's 10,210 fatalities.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited KwaZulu-Natal this past week where he said he was satisfied with its state of readiness ahead of a projected peak in infections in the coming weeks.

There are now 553,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, after more than 7,000 new cases were picked up in the last day.

The recovery rate has continued to improve though, now hovering around 73%.

Globally, there are now 19,5 million cases and more than 724,000 people have died.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 08 August. pic.twitter.com/3WRNrl8vsB — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 8, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.