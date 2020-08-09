President Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on MotoGP victory

Binder became the first South African on Sunday to win a race in the MotoGP era.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday congratulated motorcycle racer, Brad Binder, on flying the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class.

Binder became the first South African to win a race in the MotoGP era. The 24-year-old started the Czech Grand Prix from 7th on the grid and worked his way up the field throughout the course of the 21 lap race.

Binder was running second for a number of laps but overtook Franco Morbidelli with 9 laps to go. He managed to hold onto that lead until the end to claim his first win in the premier class in just his 3rd ever start.

Ramaphosa said: “Brad Binder made all South Africans proud today with his historic victory. We share in his elation and look forward to his long and successful career at the top of his sport.

“Coming as it did on Women’s Day, which brings us together as a nation, Brad’s victory in the Czech Grand Prix provides us with inspiration, hope, and pride and lifts our spirits at a time we need this.”

Additional reporting by Michael Pedro.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.