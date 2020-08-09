COVID-19 hospitalisations in W Cape declining, says govt

The province has more than of 99,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 3,000 deaths.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government said there was an overall decline in COVID-19 related hospitalisations as facilities are running at 69% capacity.

More than 86,000 people have recovered.

Premier Alan Winde’s spokesperson Bianca Capazorio said this drop means government would be able to start reintroducing other key services in the healthcare system.

“We continue with our hotspot strategy because long-term behaviour changes are really key to ensuring that we’re able to continue the decline in new cases, that our hospitalisations remain stable and that we’re able to save lives.”

