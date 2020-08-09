Malema criticises women’s continued struggle for recognition in SA’s economy

The EFF leader on Sunday addressed a small gathering at the Fourways Memorial Park at the gravesite of struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Sunday centred his National Women’s Day address on issues of land redistribution, the country’s economy as well as the inefficiencies in the South African legal system to deal with gender-based violence.

Malema addressed a small gathering at the Fourways Memorial Park at the gravesite of struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Malema said despite many advances made since 1956, women in South Africa were still struggling for recognition in the economic structure.

“Despite the many advances made since 1956, women in general, and black, and African women, in particular, are still struggling for recognition in the economic structure of this country,” Malema said.

“Today we have witnessed the withdrawal of a black woman’s name to serve at Eskom and be replaced by a white woman. This is the brutal reality of being a black woman and facing both racial and gendered oppression,” he added.

The EFF leader said his party chose their venue to salute Madikizela-Mandela and all the defiant and uncompromising women of her time.

“Makhulu [grandmother] we have visited you today, to humble ourselves, to salute you and all the defiant and uncompromising women of your time,” Malema said. “We are here in front of your gentle granddaughter Zenani to seek your spiritual wisdom on how to address the war that is waged against the women of our country. We are here Makhulu, to seek your counsel, and to cry on your shoulders as we always used in times of difficulty.”

