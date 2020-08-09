Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka takes leave amid scandal

In an internal memorandum to staff that’s been widely circulated on social media, the board said Maloka took leave of his own volition.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka has taken a leave of absence while the Gauteng based radio station’s board investigates a raft of allegations against him.

The board has confirmed receipt of a letter from an anonymous source in which a litany of complaints against Maloka and other senior executives are detailed.

These include financial misconduct, sexual harassment, fiduciary negligence, mismanagement of company resources and dealings in bad faith.

It’s claimed that Maloka has also been using Kaya FM as his personal cash cow while those close to him have benefitted from personal relationships.

The station’s chief operations officer Linda Reddy will act as managing director in Maloka’s absence.

