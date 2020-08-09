Gauteng Health Department acts amid medication shortage

Various treatments have been in short supply since March due to COVID-19 related complications.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has put in place various measures to mitigate the shortage of medication in the province.

The department is considering, among other things, penalizing some suppliers for late delivery in order to resolve the issue.

The department’s Kwara Kekana said: “These measures include buying out against contract suppliers, asking suppliers who are not on contract to manufacture some of the products, penalising suppliers for late deliveries and ongoing engagements. The shortage is due to a number of reasons, like the shortage of active ingredients and lockdown regulations as manufacturers can’t operate at full capacity.”



There’s also been inconsistent supply from manufacturers that provide medicine for ailments including anxiety, tuberculosis and bipolar disorder.

