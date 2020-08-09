Brad Binder becomes first SA rider to win a MotoGP race

The 24-year-old started the Czech Grand Prix from 7th on the grid and worked his way up the field throughout the course of the 21 lap race.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a race in the MotoGP era.

Binder was running second for a number of laps but overtook Franco Morbidelli with 9 laps to go.

He managed to hold onto that lead until the end to claim his first win in the premier class in just his 3rd ever start.

Morbidelli and Johann Zarco completed the podium places.

