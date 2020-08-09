Boy Mamabolo admits he violated journalist’s rights

The politician was hauled before a disciplinary committee which recommended that he undergoes anger management classes.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) MP Boy Mamabolo said he thought his conversation with Sunday World journalist Ngoako Malatji, in which he threatened to shoot him, was private and it was through his disciplinary hearing that he saw the error of his ways.

Mamabolo has apologised to Malatji, admitting that he violated his rights.

Mamabolo has offered a public apology to the journalist and his employers, South Africans, as well as the ANC. He had also apologised to the South African National Editors’ Forum which had condemned his behaviour.

Mamabolo said the ANC made him aware that his conduct was unbecoming of a public representative.

Meanwhile, Malatji has opened a case of intimidation against Mamabolo.

“It’s up to him whether he continues with the case. I cannot ask him to withdraw it.”

A statement from the politician was taken on Friday.

Earlier this year Mamabolo was forced to apologise and pay EFF leader Julius Malema’s legal costs after he had accused him of abusing his wife, Mantoa.

