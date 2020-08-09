ANC: Boyce Maneli, Maphefo Letsie must step down over VBS scandal

ANC Gauteng secretary-general Jacob Khawe made the announcement on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has decided that MP Boyce Maneli and Merafong Mayor Maphefo Letsie should step down from their positions.

Letsie has been asked to vacate her position because she failed to take action against officials who were implicated in the VBS scandal. Maneli, a former mayor on the West Rand, was also implicated in the collapse of the bank.

“The PIC findings is that although they could not establish that the two mayors were involved in acts of corruption, the PIC recommend that comrades Boyce Maneli and Maphefo Letsie should be held accountable for their failure to act against officials. Accordingly, they should step down from their positions. The PEC deliberated extensively on the report and have decided to accept the recommendations of the PIC.”

Khawe said Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo, who was also being investigated on allegations of conflict, was cleared.

“They received the report from the PIC on impropriety and the conflict of interest against comrade Geoff Makhubo. After extensive investigations, the PIC cleared Geoff of any conflict of interest.”

