2 people killed following head-on collision in Newcastle

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been killed following a head-on collision in Newcastle.

It’s understood their vehicles burst into flames following the incident. Paramedics arrived on the scene and found both cars still burning.

Two other people were injured in the crash which took place on the N11 between Ladysmith and Newcastle.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said: “The scene was about 41km from Ladysmith in the direction of Newcastle. To vehicles were involved in the crash and both caught alight after the impact. Two patients who were seriously injured have been treated at the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known and will be investigated by the police.”

