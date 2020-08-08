Lawren Jonathan's family reeling in shock after her body found in field

Desperate please for an end to femicide continue to echo from many South African voices.

CAPE TOWN - With South Africa observing Women’s Month, the killing of woman has not stopped in the country.

On Friday, a 26-year-old, Lawren Shernice Jonathan, was found dead in Gelvandale, in the Eastern Cape.

She is among many women who have mysteriously died this year.

Women in particular have called on government to act against the killers and abusers.

Jonathan’s family last saw her on Thursday night when she left home to go and visit a friend in Shauderville.

She left the friend’s home but never returned. On Friday morning, a passer-by noticed her body in a field.

She had been stabbed numerous times. It’s not known who attacked her or why.

