‘We’ve flattened the curve’: Winde takes booze ban talks to national govt

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he would talk with the national government on lifting the ban on alcohol sales in the province.

Following a two-day provincial Cabinet meeting, Winde said the Western Cape had enough health capacity to manage COVID-19 patients.

The premier will also take the matter to ministers of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, as well as the health.

Winde said the economy needed to be opened up further to save jobs and this would require the lifting of the ban on alcohol sales in the province.

“We have flattened the curve sufficiently that we would support the opening of the economy safely.”

Government reintroduced the regulation because evidence showed a direct link to trauma admissions in hospitals, where resources were needed to deal with COVID-19.

Chief of operations for the Western Cape Department of Health, Saadiq Kariem, said trauma cases fell by 32% when the alcohol ban was reintroduced.

“We found also weekend reduction of 50-55% in our weekend case load.”

He said the Health Department was confident that it would be able to manage both alcohol-related trauma and COVID-19 patients.

