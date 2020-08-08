20°C / 22°C
Go

Shots fired at Centurion Mall, cops on scene

Police have confirmed shots were fired at the scene. However, it’s still unclear if there are any casualties.

Police car/van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police car/van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – There’s been a shooting at Centurion Mall today in what appears to have been a foiled robbery.

Police have confirmed shots were fired at the scene. However, it’s still unclear if there are any casualties. Images and videos posted on social media show some entrances closed, with shoppers waiting outside alongside paramedics.

The police’s Dave Miller said: “There was a shooting incident at Centurion Mall. Police, emergency services and security services are on the scene. It’s an active crime scene at this stage.”

Witnesses say a jewellery store has been targeted, but there’s no information yet on whether anything has been taken.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

