SA scientists share fears over mysterious deaths of elephants

JOHANNESBURG - South African scientists and conservationists say they fear the mysterious deaths of hundreds of elephants in Botswana could have broader implications for the animals’ population on the continent.

Over the last few months, more than 350 elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have died. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are unclear, but it’s sparked theories around natural toxins, starvation and even anthrax poisoning.

A research team which includes experts from the Kruger National Park, the University of Pretoria and Zimbabwe have pooled their expertise to understand the possible causes.

Botswana, which has one of the world’s largest elephant populations, is facing an environmental crisis.

Nearly 400 elephant carcasses have been found in the country with some showing the animals dropped on their knees or face first as opposed to their sides, suggesting sudden death.

Professor Armanda Bastos, head of zoology and entomology at the University of Pretoria, said while there was still no conclusive information, a few possibilities could be ruled out.

“Malicious poisoning is unlikely, starvation is unlikely and poaching is unlikely as all of the elephants were found with their tusks.”

Bastos said without definitive answers, measures to prevent future mass deaths would be delayed.

“Our big worry is that if we still have no idea on what caused it, we have no way of preparing for future eventualities.”

The research team said it urgently needed the support of government and local communities in Botswana to investigate and sample the carcasses.

