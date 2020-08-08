Probe into Gauteng doctor’s death to be finalised soon

The team was appointed by Health Minister Zweki Mkhize following the death of Dr Duduzile Fakudze at the facility.

JOHANNESBURG - A task team appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a doctor at the George Mukhari Academic Hospital will finalise its work in two weeks’ time.

Fakudze died last week. Concerns were raised over a shortage of personal protective equipment at the hospital.

The investigating team began its work on. The four-member team started by interviewing interested parties as the chairperson of the team professor Taole Mokoena explained.

“We’ve started with the juniors and we’re going to be talking to seniors.”

It’s alleged that Fakudza died due to a lack of protective equipment and staff, including doctors, are made to work in an unsafe environment.

Mokoena’s team will submit its report to the health minister.

There have been concerns over a lack of protective gear for frontline staff, with labour threatening a massive strike should the matter not be dealt with.

