Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for COVID-19

According to a statement from his family, the 91-year-old veteran politician is currently self-isolating at home and remains asymptomatic.

FILE: Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for COVID-19, his family confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

According to the family, the 91-year-old veteran politician is currently self-isolating at home and remains asymptomatic.

“Earlier this week he was informed that he had been in contact with a positive case, and he thus took the precautionary measure of being tested, despite displaying no symptoms himself,” the statement read.

More to follow.

