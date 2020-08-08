Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tests positive for COVID-19

According to a statement from his family, the 91-year-old veteran politician is currently self-isolating at home and remains asymptomatic.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested positive for COVID-19, his family confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

“Earlier this week he was informed that he had been in contact with a positive case, and he thus took the precautionary measure of being tested, despite displaying no symptoms himself,” the statement read.

