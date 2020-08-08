State capture: No bidding done for R255m Free State asbestos project

Edwin Sodi told the state capture commission on Friday that his company didn’t have the expertise or accreditation to handle hazardous material.

JOHANNESBURG - The director of blackhead, a company that was appointed to audit asbestos houses in the Free State for R255 million, said he knew that no bidding process was done for the contract.

The ANC’s secretary-general and former Free State premier, Ace Magashule, is among people who allegedly scored between R1 million and R10 million each from the Blackhead-Diamond Hill JV deal.

The commission has heard that blackhead clinched a R255 million contract, subcontracted Mastertrade for R51 million and walked away with R200 million for doing nothing.

Mastertrade subcontracted the ORI Group for R24 million and walked away with R26 million for doing nothing.

Blackhead director Edwin Sodi said his partner, Ignatius Mpambani, who was gunned down in Sandton in 2017, negotiated the asbestos contract in the Free State.

Sodi initially said he didn’t believe it was wrong to bid for the work but eventually conceded that the company shouldn’t have offered its services.

The commission still has to hear from witnesses who made payments recorded by initials that include “AM” believed to be Ace Magashule.

