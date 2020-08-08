Mkhize calls on DA MP Gwarube to apologise, retract ‘incorrect’ statement

The minister said he was shocked by Gwarube’s claims that he may have misled Parliament when he told her that the Maseve field hospital was nearing completion.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has called on Democratic Alliance MP Siviwe Gwarube to apologise and retract her statement about a North West field hospital.

The Health Department said Gwarube’s claims were baseless as they officially handed over the hospital to the province last month.

Mkhize said Gwarube must apologise to him and the nation for her false claims. The Health Department said Gwarube visited the job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg, not the Maseve field hospital, which she posted about on social media.

Mkhize said this was not the time to play politics.

“I was explaining that the other plans were not part of our response. She must publicly correct her statement because it created the wrong impression.”

The minister said Gwarube’s actions implied he misled Parliament, when he did not.

The MP has since taken to Twitter to clarify her comments.

I’ve noted Dr Mkhize’s comments regarding my oversight visit in Rustenburg. Regrettable as they are, I’ve issued a clarification on the purpose of the visit & the findings.



Oversight work is critical especially during #COVID19. Mpumalanga see ya soon! https://t.co/uUzWeXbFcm — Siviwe Gwarube (@Siviwe_G) August 7, 2020

Clarity: As part of oversights across the country to assess readiness of the health system for the #COVID19 peak, visited Job Shimankana Tabane Provincial Hospital in Rustenburg. Next to it is an empty piece of land earmarked for 300 bedded field hospital which hasn’t been built pic.twitter.com/RHqhvZMzot — Siviwe Gwarube (@Siviwe_G) August 7, 2020

