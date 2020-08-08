Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli removed in no-confidence vote

Mlamleli, who assumed office in August 2016, was voted out on Friday at a special council meeting through a secret ballot.

JOHANNESBURG - Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli has been removed in a motion of no confidence and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State said this was the beginning of a clean-up in the troubled metro.

It took three attempts to oust Mlamleli and opposition parties finally got their way through a motion of no confidence brought by the Freedom Front Plus.

Last night 31 councillors voted for her removal. Twenty-eight were against the vote, while eight others spoiled their ballots.

The DA’s Mangaung caucus leader Hardie Viviers said this was long overdue.

Mangaung was placed under administration in December 2019.

In February this year, national Treasury detailed the extent of mismanagement and other shortcomings in the metro, with Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo providing an oversight role in the adoption of a financial recovery plan.

Masondo raised concerns about poor governance, corruption, low revenue collection and a cash flow crisis.

The financial recovery plan was divided into three phases, which would be supervised by the national and provincial departments of cooperative governance.

Eyewitness News reached out to Mlamleli for comment, but she was not available.

