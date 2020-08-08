KZN residents urged to visit health facilities amid concerns over virus deaths

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said despite efforts to improve the province’s bed capacity in the wake of COVID-19, there was a low utilisation of public health facilities

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal health authorities have appealed to members of the public who do not feel well to present themselves to health facilities as COVID-19 cases in the province are expected to rise.

Simelane-Zulu said she was concerned about COVID-19 related deaths taking place at home, saying some of these can be prevented if people present themselves to hospitals earlier.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to become the country’s new coronavirus epicentre as Gauteng and western cape begin to experience a decline in daily positive COVID-19 cases.

Simelane-Zulu is calling on citizens to present themselves to facilities.

“People are not coming to hospitals. We are telling people not to wait until they are too sick. We have more than enough beds.”

The MEC said she partnered with traditional leaders to make sure that even people in rural areas understand the importance of presenting themselves early to health facilities.

