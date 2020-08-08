Iconic St James Beach bathing boxes gutted in fire

The colourful Victorian wooden beach huts are well-known in Cape Town, situated on the False Bay coast.

CAPE TOWN - Three of the iconic St James Beach bathing boxes have been destroyed in a fire.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said it went up in flames after 1am on 8 August.

“The fire was distinguished by the fire department. Three boxes were completely gutted and two were partially destroyed. The cause of the fire is unknown.”

Beach huts at St James. Picture: City of Cape Town.

