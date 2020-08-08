Gauteng Health Dept reports decline in daily COVID-19 hospital admissions

The province remains the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic and accounts for more than a third of the country’s total infection load.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Saturday said there was a significant decline in the number of people admitted to hospitals daily for the treatment of COVID-19.

The province remains the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic and accounts for more than a third of the country’s total infection load.

As of Friday, Gauteng registered more than 189,000 COVID-19 cases.

#COVID19 | GAUTENG COVID-19 SUB-DISTRICT BREAKDOWN

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gauteng is 189 159, with 135 485 recoveries as at 07 August 2020.

The provincial Health Department’s spokesperson, Kwara Kekana, said the drop in the number of critical patients was encouraging.

“The highest number of hospital admissions was recorded in the middle of July, with the highest recorded daily new admission over 320 as of 16 July. Based on the detailed modelling in scenario planning, the current public sector beds will be adequate. The overall strategy is to increase internal bed capacity and to utilise private sector beds when needed,” Kekana said.

Although there are fewer hospital admissions, Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said the provincial government was looking to curb the surge of infections in areas like Soweto.

“Soweto, which includes the different areas of Soweto combined, those are the areas we have a large number of confirmed cases in the province,” Makhura said.

