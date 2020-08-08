'Days of corruption over': David Makhura invites SIU to conduct lifestyle audit

On Friday, Makhura announced that the provincial government would pursue criminal and civil suits against those who are identified in the Special Investigating Unit’s reports as corrupt or conduits of crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the days of officials getting a slap on the wrist for corruption were over.

On Friday, Makhura announced that the provincial government would pursue criminal and civil suits against those who are identified in the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) reports as corrupt or conduits of crime.

Fighting to restore a good image of the province, Makhura has invited the State Security Agency to conduct lifestyle audits on him and 10 MECs.

The Gauteng Health Department has been in turmoil in recent weeks as revelations of dodgy COVID-19 contracts emerged, placing its officials in the middle of the criminal acts.

Makhura said he was ready to take action.

"We've had situations where people get disciplinary processes and emerge free. If there was a different cause of action, like criminal charges, it may have been different."

The SIU identified former chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya who quit the post in June and the chief director for supply chain management Thandy Pino as the facilitators of corruption in the provincial health department.

The province is the country’s COVID-19 epicentre, with 189,159 confirmed cases thus far and 135,485 recoveries.

