CT traffic official run over by taxi, dragged for 200m

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town traffic officer has been killed in Khayelitsha.

The City of Cape Town said 46-year-old Deon Sampson was run over and dragged during a roadblock in Lingelethu on Friday.

Police are now investigating a murder case, which comes on the back of another attack, also on a Western Cape traffic officer this week. The woman was shot and wounded while on duty in George.

Last night, after 9pm, the South African Police Service and traffic services officers held a vehicle checkpoint on Spine Road in Khayelitsha.

While checking the licence disc on a taxi waiting in the queue, the driver suddenly took off, striking the officer and dragging him along the road for nearly 200 metres before the body was dislodged.

His colleagues fired shots at the taxi and chased him down.

The driver was eventually caught as the police’s Noloyiso Rwexana explained.

“He is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court where he will face charges of murder.”

Meanwhile, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith has extended the City’s condolences to Sampson’s wife and three children.

“It cuts deep when we lose one of our own, but even more so when the circumstances are incomprehensible like what conspired last night.”

Smith has also called on the SAPS to expedite the investigation.

