COVID-19 latest: SA recovery rate now at 72%; 7,292 new cases

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 306 people had died from the virus over the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths was at 9,909.

CAPE TOWN – South Africa has recorded 7,292 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 545,476.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.”

The minister said the recovery rate was at 72%.

“The number of recoveries currently stands at 394,759 which translates to a recovery rate of 72%.”

Gauteng remains the epicentre with 189,159 cases. However, the province has recorded 135,485 recoveries.

At least 3,183,658 tests have been conducted across the country.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 07 August. pic.twitter.com/96kQAFa3pj — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 7, 2020

