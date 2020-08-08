Another anti-corruption activist denied bail in Zimbabwe

Jacob Ngarivhume was arrested more than two weeks ago on charges of inciting public violence.

HARARE - Another anti-corruption activist in Zimbabwe has been denied bail by the Harare High Court.

Jacob Ngarivhume was arrested more than two weeks ago on charges of inciting public violence.

This follows an intensive crackdown on protests in the country.

Ngarivhume was arrested on the same day and on the same charges, as detained journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Chin’ono was denied bail by High Court Judge Tawanda Chitapi the same judge who denied bail to Ngarivhume.

Both men are alleged to have encouraged people to take part in last Friday’s anti-corruption protests, which the government declared illegal.

The US embassy in Harare said keeping the two men in jail for exercising their rights had undermined democracy and freedom of speech.

Writing on Twitter, MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti said their continued incarceration was a gross human rights abuse.

