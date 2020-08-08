ANC extends condolences after King Zwelithini's brother passes away

The prince died on Wednesday after a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - The African national Congress (ANC) has sent condolences to King Goodwill Zwelithini and his family following the passing of his brother Prince Mandla Zulu.

The prince died on Wednesday after a short illness.

Zulu, 45, was an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) stalwart serving in its national executive.

His death comes weeks after the passing of his sister amaRharhabe queen Noloyiso Sandile and princesses Bobuhle and Busi from Mbelebeleni royal house in KwaMashu.

The ANC has wished strength to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the monarch, as well as the IFP during this difficult period.

“The African National Congress joins the people of KwaZulu Natal and the rest of the country in conveying condolences to his majesty King Zwelithini Goodwill Kabhekuzulu on the passing of his brother Prince Mandla Zulu,” a statement read.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.