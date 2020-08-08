13 arrested over counterfeit goods, expired food in Springs
JOHANNESBURG – Thirteen people have been arrested for being in possession of counterfeit goods and expired food at a warehouse in Springs.
Ekurhuleni Metro Police handcuffed the suspects on Friday night following a tip-off.
They were caught while repackaging expired food, including chicken and fish for resale.
MMC for community safety Phaladi Mmoko said: “We lots of counterfeit goods and police still need to quantify it.
We estimate its close to R2 million. These things are mostly found in spaza shops.”