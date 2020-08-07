Zondo Commmission told company behind FS asbestos project had no accreditation

The director of Blackhead Consulting, Edwin Sodi, initially said that he did not believe it was wrong to bid for the work but eventually conceded that the company should not have offered its services.

JOHANNESBURG - The director of Blackhead Consulting, a company that was appointed to audit asbestos use in the Free State for R255 million, on Friday told the state capture commission of inquiry that his company did not have the expertise or accreditation to handle hazardous materials.

In his testimony before the commission, Edwin Sodi said that his partner Ignatius ‘Igo’ Mpambani - who was gunned down in Sandton in 2017 - negotiated the contract in the Free State.

Blackhead sub-contracted the work to Mastertrade 232, and it sub-contracted to the ORI Group for R24 million.

Sodi initially said that he did not believe it was wrong to bid for the work, but eventually conceded that the company should not have offered its services.

“Even if we did get appointed for phase two [of the project], we would have had to find an accredited service provider to perform that service,” he said.

