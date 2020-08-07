‘Zimbabwe is free’ – Govt official denies crisis, reports of clampdown

Zimbabwe's information, publicity, and broadcasting service's secretary Nick Mangwana says despite reports of a government clampdown, there is no crisis or implosion in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – As demonstrators in South Africa march on the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria in solidarity with Zimbabweans following the arrests of activists and reports of police brutality against citizens; that country's information, publicity, and broadcasting service's secretary Nick Mangwana says there is no crisis or implosion in the country.

According to The Chronicle newspaper, Mangwana also denied there's a war on citizens, and that some have been abducted.

He said rather, like any other country in the world, Zimbabwe has been enforcing COVID-19 lockdown regulations intended to safeguard and protect the lives of all citizens where necessary.

Mangwana insists the law has been fairly applied, that Zimbabwe is peaceful and that citizens are free to go about their business as usual, within boundaries set by the lockdown regulations.

The official's comments are in stark contracts to those by activists and opposition leaders who claim ZANU-PF is carrying out a brutal crackdown on dissent.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete as envoys to investigate what is happening next door.

Acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said, "The envoys will meet with the government of Zimbabwe, they will meet with other stakeholders, and they will return to South Africa and present their observations to the President."

The pair will leave for Zimbabwe soon.

