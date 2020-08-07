Zanu-PF hits back at ANC's Magashule over Zimbabwean Lives Matter comments

Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule had been hoodwinked by those wanting to destabilise Zimbabwe.

HARARE - After African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that events in Zimbabwe this week were uncalled for, Zimbabwe's ruling party has accused him of speaking like a school prefect.

Magashule was reacting to the Zimbabwean Lives Matter movement, which has spread like wildfire on Twitter.

This was after Magashule appeared to support the Zimbabwe Lives Matter movement during an interview with eNCA earlier this week.

This has clearly stung.

Chinamasa said that his party had been taken aback by Magashule's comments, saying that it was not in the Zanu-PF's tradition to censure a fellow revolutionary party.

He said that Zanu-PF had chosen not to speak out about things in South Africa, including the Marikana massacres, corruption allegations involving ANC officials and the deaths of citizens at the hands of the SANDF during COVID-19 enforcement measures.

