Women's Day: Ramaphosa says SA must end gender discrimination, protect women

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country needs to focus on ending gender discrimination and protecting women in South Africa.

The President will deliver the 2020 National Women’s Day keynote address on Sunday.

President @CyrilRamaphosa will, on Sunday, 9 August, deliver the 2020 National #WomensDay keynote address under the global Generation Equality campaign with the theme: "Generation Equality: Realising women's rights for an equal future".

This year's theme is ‘Gender equality: realising women's rights for an equal future’.

Given the lockdown, this year's address will be held virtually.

National Women's Day is celebrated on the 9 August every year as part of women's month, which commemorates the heroic 1956 women's march to the union buildings against draconian pass laws and their impact on women.

