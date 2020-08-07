Woman found stabbed to death in PE's Gelvandale

The woman was identified as Lawren Shernice Jonathan and her family last saw her on Thursday night when she left home to visit a friend in Schauderville.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been stabbed to death in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth.

A passer-by came across the 26-year-old woman’s body in a field on Friday morning. She was stabbed multiple times.

The woman was identified as Lawren Shernice Jonathan.

Her family last saw her on Thursday night when she left home to visit a friend in Schauderville.

Police said that Jonathan left the friend’s house at an unknown time, but never returned home.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.