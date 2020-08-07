‘We're facing thugs in uniform’-Thabiso Zulu on failed intimidation case

KZN whistleblower Thabiso Zulu says state resources were being used by KZN politicians to silence those fighting for justice, after charges of intimidation and incitement against him failed to stick.

DURBAN – A well-known KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) whistle-blower says his recent arrest forms part of efforts to undermine his work in exposing corruption in the province.

Thabiso Zulu was arrested last week and charged with intimidation as well as incitement to cause public violence.

The matter failed to kick off in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Thursday after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) refused to pursue it – saying there was insufficient evidence to place the case on the court roll.

Zulu said it was clear state resources were being used by KZN politicians to silence those fighting for justice.

“We have always maintained that there was no case in the first place. We are facing thugs in uniform who were used by political gangsters who are corrupt and who made sure that I was victimised.”

Zulu said his family is concerned about his safety.

“After I was arrested and beaten up, my ally and friend Phillip Madoda Makhanyela, was also killed by unknown people so we are very worried.”

He said he would continue to speak out against corruption and injustice.