Suspect arrested for shooting WC traffic cop facing attempted murder charges

A suspect was arrested shortly after the on-duty officer was shot in the face on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect will be charged with the attempted murder of a traffic officer in George.

The man was arrested shortly after the on-duty officer was shot in the face on Friday.

The incident happened on the Pacaltsdorp Bridge, crossing the N2 highway.

The traffic officer was shot after she pulled over a vehicle. She was seriously wounded and rushed to a nearby hospital where she is in a serious condition.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Poje said: “The traffic officer pulled over an Audi A4 grey coloured car on the bridge for a routine check. And when she approached the vehicle, the occupants – apparently three of them – they overpowered her and took her firearm, and one of the occupants took several shots at the officer.”

Later, one suspect was tracked down in an industrial area. He was wounded in a shootout and arrested.

Two other suspects were at large.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.