Spike in public unrest affecting service delivery, says CoCT

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that a spike in public unrest had had an impact on service delivery.

The municipality said that there had been a dramatic increase in protests over the past three-and-a-half weeks.

There've been demonstrations in various areas, including Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein and Mfuleni.

Between 11 July and 5 August, municipal law enforcement recorded 91 protests.

There were only 38 between April and June.

Thirty-eight safety and security staff members were injured in the latest protests and 14 of the directorate's vehicles were damaged.

At least six private vehicles were also damaged and 28 people were arrested for public violence.

Much of the unrest has been linked to attempted land grabs.

The city said that the volatility was affecting its ability to deliver services to the public.

Disaster Risk teams have been unable to assist with humanitarian relief efforts, conduct COVID-19 outreach and awareness activities and compile assessments following informal settlement fires.

